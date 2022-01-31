Featuring two methods of application, Exhalt WDG Insect Growth Regulator protects livestock by causing a gradual reduction in insect populations and interrupting the life cycles of nuisance pests.
“We’re excited to expand our industry-leading lineup of agricultural insect control solutions with the launch of Exhalt WDG Insect Growth Regulator,” said Andrea Trinh, brand manager for the farm and ranch division of Central Life Sciences, Schaumburg, Illinois. “This versatile insect growth regulator can be scattered or sprayed in livestock facilities to protect animals from costly insect infestations.”
Exhalt WDG Insect Growth Regulator is a granular product that may be applied dry or dispersed into water and applied as a liquid spray and is approved for use in and around poultry, cattle, equine, and swine operations, as well as other commercial facilities. The active ingredient, novaluron, is an IGR that provides control by interrupting the life cycles of labeled insects and causing a gradual reduction in the population of house flies, stable flies, dump flies, and soldier flies, as well as darkling beetles, crickets, and German cockroach nymphs (indoor applications only).
Exhalt WDG Insect Growth Regulator may also be combined or tank-mixed and applied as a coarse spray with an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insecticide. The combination of an adulticide and Exhalt WDG Insect Growth Regulator will provide immediate control of labeled adult insects while inhibiting the immature stages from developing into adults.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.starbarproducts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.