ADM sign at ASTC Decatur.jpg

Sustainability and regenerative practices are important to ADM, according to Paul Scheetz, director of climate smart ag origination.

For 10 years ADM has been engaging with farmers to help them understand how decisions they are making improve water quality and biodiversity and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, he said. That approach has included engaging farmers and helping them understand that field level decisions impact water quality, biodiversity and greenhouse gas emissions.

Wheat stubble warm season blend in southeast Kansas

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Simmelink.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.