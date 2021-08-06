BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has introduced its new brand for hybrid wheat seeds, Ideltis. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to transition wheat for long-term success through innovative hybridization.
BASF’s hybrid wheat is intended to provide farmers with higher and more stable performance in yield and quality to advance one of the world’s most important crops.
“Ideltis stands for our commitment to hybrid wheat and the transition of the wheat crop system in the longterm,” said Vincent Gros, president, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “With Ideltis, we are unlocking the full potential of wheat. Through our global research platform, we anticipate providing growers and the entire value chain hybrid wheat that is tailored to their local needs and consistently delivers better, more stable yield.”
“Hybrids are already used in many crops, but wheat and the production of hybrid wheat seeds is complex. This is why it took time to develop breakthrough technologies that enable future broad commercialization of hybrid wheat,” said professor Jochen C. Reif, head of the department of breeding research at Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research, Gatersleben, Germany, one of the world’s leading institutions in this field.
Ideltis hybrid wheat is expected to be available from the middle of the decade, initially for farmers in key wheat growing regions in Europe and North America. For more information see a representative or visit www.ideltis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.