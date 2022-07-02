BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, welcomed 51 farms to the FiberMax One Ton Club following the 2021 growing season, continuing its long-standing tradition of celebrating cotton farmers’ impressive yield achievements.
The farm with the highest yield in 2021 went well beyond the club’s one-ton threshold. Michael and Melissa Hoch of M & M Farms reported an average yield of 3,417 pounds of cotton per acre—the second highest yield on record for the One Ton Club—and a gross value of nearly $1,950 an acre.
FiberMax One Ton Club members also are eligible to win a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 King Ranch truck. On April 7, 2022, BASF announced this year’s winners were Chase and Maegan Bubenik of San Angelo, Texas.
“These impressive results speak to the quality of our farmers and of FiberMax cotton,” said Rachel Walters, regional grower and channel marketing manager, seeds for BASF Agricultural Solutions. “That mutual commitment to excellence and innate toughness has fostered lasting relationships—relationships that have supported FiberMax cotton for 25 years. We’re so grateful to our farmers for their continued loyalty and for helping us reach this milestone.”
Now in its 17th year, the club’s caliber is evidenced by the number of farmers who re-apply each year: 82% of this year’s winning farms were multiyear winners. The Braden family of B&P Farms Inc. in Garden City, Texas, also celebrated their 17th year of FiberMax One Ton Club membership.
Additional One Ton Club standouts who received special awards for their 2021 performance include:
• Highest yield and gross value: M & M Farms in Garden City, Texas, harvested an average yield of 3,417 pounds per acre with FM 2334GLT and earned a gross value of $1,949.39 per acre.
• Most acres: Kitten Land Company of Lubbock, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,129 pounds per acre on 933 acres with the FM 2398GLTP, FM 1830GLT and FM 2498GLT varieties.
Most varieties:
• Jonathan James Farms of Floydada, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,151 pounds per acre using FM 2498GLT, FM 2334GLT and FM 1621GL.
• Kitten Land Company of Lubbock, Texas, produced an average yield of 2,129 pounds per acre using FM 2398GLTP, FM 1830GLT and FM 2498GLT.
• Tucker Ross of Idalou, Texas, produced an average yield of 2,126 pounds per acre using FM 2498GLT, FM 2334GLT and FM 2484B2F.
• Eric and Christy Seidenberger of Garden City, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,058 pounds per acre using FM 2334GLT, FM 1730GLTP and FM 2498GLT.
• Martin & Mimms of Lorenzo, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,032 pounds per acre using FM 1730GLTP, FM 2498GLT and FM 1830GLT.
• Highest loan value: Eric and Christy Seidenberger of Garden City, Texas, garnered $0.5792 on their qualifying acres with FM 1730GLTP.
