Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, has announced the addition of eight new soybean varieties to its established Gold Series soybean line. The new varieties join a portfolio of high performing, proven Golden Harvest soybeans.
All 19 varieties in the Gold Series line offer elite genetics and robust agronomics in high-demand trait platforms, including Enlist E3 soybeans and XtendFlex soybeans. Building on the success of the inaugural Gold Series lineup, the new Gold Series varieties continue to offer farmers high yield potential, robust agronomic defensive packages and flexibility in herbicide trait choice. With soybean varieties ranging in relative maturity from .009 to 4.3, the new Gold Series products include:
• Three varieties in the Enlist E3 soybean trait platform, providing tolerance to 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate: GH00973E3 offers increased yield potential in late 00 relative maturity group, with strong tolerance to iron deficiency chlorosis and Phytophthora root rot; GH0933E3 provides strong tolerance to white mold in addition to stable performance across environments; and GH2083E3S delivers a medium, short plant type with excellent standability.
• Five varieties in the XtendFlex soybean trait platform, offering tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate: GH1323XF offers a robust agronomic package and noteworthy adaptability; GH2653XF provides high productivity, good standability and strong sudden death syndrome tolerance; GH3023XF brings strong yield potential and stability across environments; GH3913XF delivers a strong plant type that is highly adaptable; and GH4343XFS offers versatility and is adaptable across multiple environments.
For more information, see a representative or visit goldenharvestseeds.com/gold-series.
