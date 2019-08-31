National Sorghum Producers, Lubbock, Texas, has launched an enhanced version of SorghumGrowers.com with a refreshed brand and focus on increased grassroots engagement. The website offers an easy-to-use advocacy platform for enhanced member engagement along with the latest news and issues impacting the sorghum industry.
“The importance of grassroots representation by producer organizations is more critical now than ever,” said Jennifer Blackburn, NSP external affairs director. “This website acknowledges our member base at the heart and soul of our organization and provides a space where sorghum farmers can learn about the latest legislative and regulatory issues impacting their farms and engage easily and effectively at home or on the go.”
New and updated features include:
Responsive, dynamic sizing that will allow for uninterrupted viewing on computers, smartphones, tablets and more.
An advocacy page where farmers can sign up to receive action alerts from NSP along with tips to become more engaged at home and in Washington, D.C.
Impact page featuring wins and the financial return NSP has achieved on behalf of sorghum producers, starting from its founding in 1955 to ending the China case in 2018 and more.
All-new Sorghum Grower magazine section where articles can be browsed by issue or topic, plus digital advertising availability.
A page for the newly-developed “Sorghum Smart Talk” podcast where viewers can listen to latest episodes.
More information about the National Sorghum Foundation and its scholarship programs, plus ways to donate.
Those interested in viewing the website can go to SorghumGrowers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.