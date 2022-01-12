Only a few days remain to take advantage of registration discounts for the 2022 Commodity Classic to be held March 10 to 12 in New Orleans.
Jan. 21 is the last day the discounts will be in effect.
Registration fees vary depending on the number of days attended. Full registration covers all three days of the event, and one-day registrations are also available. Members of the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Sorghum Producers, National Association of Wheat Growers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers receive additional discounts on registration.
All registration and housing reservations should be made online at CommodityClassic.com. Maritz is the official registration and housing provider for Commodity Classic. In order to stay at an official Commodity Classic hotel, reservations must be made only through Maritz to ensure favorable rates, reasonable terms, and confirmed hotel rooms.
The 2022 Commodity Classic will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The convention center will house all Commodity Classic events, including the Welcome Reception, General Session, Evening of Entertainment, Trade Show, Learning Center Sessions, and What’s New Sessions.
A detailed schedule of events is also available on the website.
Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. It is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.