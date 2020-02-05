The Comanche Pool Prairie Resource Foundation once again has planned an “out of the box” series of meetings for its annual Coffee Shop meetings. These will be held in Wilmore and Protection, Kansas. Registration for programs begins at 11:30 a.m. with a meal, speakers, and time for producers to ask questions.
The first meeting of the 2020 series, “Conservation Crisis Management in Ranch Environments: "Secrets from Out on the Land," will be held in Wilmore on Feb. 20, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilmore Community Center. Dr. Butler will be our featured speaker of the day. He has over 40 years of experience in various roles working with owners and managers of farms and ranches throughout the United States to plan and apply conservation to their lands. RSVP for meal count by Feb. 14.
The second meeting, on Feb. 27, will be hosted in Protection, at the Protection Legion Building. “What is soil health?” will feature Candy Thomas and Michael Thompson. Thomas, NRCS Regional Soil Health Specialist for Kansas and Nebraska, will be on hand with the rainfall simulator to show what some common management practices do to soil and in turn how they react with rainfall. Thompson is a sixth-generation farmer of land homesteaded by his family. Along with his father and brother, Thompson’s farming operation grows wheat, corn, oats, barley and a diverse range of cover crop mixes. The 200 cow/calf ranching operation grazes on native range and cover crop farmland acres. RSVP for meal count by Feb. 21.
The Coffee Shop meetings are a joint effort of The Comanche Pool Prairie Resource Foundation and Kansas State University Extension. Additional sponsors include the Conservation Districts of Barber, Clark, Comanche, and Kiowa counties, NRCS, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
This is a chance to hear producers using alternative methods to make a living. For more information or to RSVP for the programs listed above, please contact Aaron Sawyers at the Comanche County Extension office at 620-582-2411 or asawyers@ksu.edu.
