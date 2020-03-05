This report provides the results of the Winter Wheat Seedings by Variety Survey, 2020 Crop, conducted by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office. The survey was funded by the Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee.
Colorado wheat producers seeded an estimated 1.90 million acres to winter wheat in the fall of 2019 for harvest in 2020, down 250,000 acres from the 2019 crop. Langin was the most popular variety seeded in Colorado, up from third place last year, and planted on 20.1% of the acreage for the 2020 crop compared with 9.0% for the 2019 crop. Avery was the second most popular variety, accounting for 18.8% of the acreage, up from 13.0% for the 2019 crop. Byrd moved down from first to third place by accounting for 12.8% of the acres seeded for 2020. Incline AX claimed fourth place with 4.4% of the acreage. Hatcher moved up from sixth to fifth place with 4.1% of the acreage, an increase from 3.8% of last year’s crop. The top five accounted for 60.2% of the acreage seeded. Brawl CL Plus moved down from fourth to sixth place with 2.8% of the acreage, a decrease from 6.4% of the acreage last year. TAM 112 claimed seventh place with 2.5% of the acreage. LCS Mint moved up from eleventh to eighth place by accounting for 1.9% of the acreage seeded. Crescent AX was at ninth place with 1.6% of the acreage seeded this year. Winterhawk completes the top ten with 1.6% of the acreage seeded.
The top 10 varieties represented 70.6% of the state’s total acreage seeded for the 2020 crop. The 2019 top ten varieties accounted for 60.2% of the total seeded acreage. Colorado wheat producers reported that 32.8% of their seed planted was certified wheat seed. The survey of winter wheat producers in Colorado was not sampled to provide a direct expansion of the seeded acreage by variety or a measure of the sampling error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.