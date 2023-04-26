Colorado wheat situation

(Journal photo by Jennifer M. Latzke.)

Colorado State University agronomists visited wheat testing trials in mid-April. Visited sites began at Walsh, Colorado and continued north to sites near Lamar, Burlington, Prospect Valley, Sterling, Haxton, and Julesburg.

Wheat trials south of I-70 are experiencing severe drought. Wheat stands are poor and yield potential is low. Disease observations found no virus, wheat streak mosaic or barley yellow dwarf, or stripe rust activity. Insect issues found were brown wheat mite, but populations were below economic treatment thresholds. Cutworms were not found. Severe drought is continuing at these sites.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.