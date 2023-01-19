Many agricultural producers don’t feel confident in their abilities to market the commodities they produce. In today’s agricultural business environment of high input costs and slim or non-existent margins, marketing skills are essential. In an effort to help wheat producers improve their marketing skills, CSU Extension Ag Economist Brent Young and the Colorado Wheat Growers Association is offering a series of ag marketing webinars.
The webinar format is interactive and will allow for live questions. Each webinar session will be recorded for review if you miss a session or for additional viewing to clarify concepts.
