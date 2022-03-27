Colorado State University Crops Testing is excited to announce the details for the 2022 Wheat Field Days. They are made possible by farmer-cooperators, seed company and industry partners, and colleagues from the CSU College of Ag and Ag Experiment Station, CSU Extension, Colorado Wheat, and USDA-ARS.
They have a great set of public and private wheat varieties to show off in field trials and characteristics of these varieties will be shared at each field day. CSU faculty and experts will share the latest information and research relating to various aspects of wheat such as breeding, variety trials, entomology, pathology, seed programs, soil fertility, and forage use. Industry representatives will provide wheat market updates and seed company representatives will share information about their varieties.
The field days will be held on June 9 at Walsh, Lamar, and Brandon; June 10 at Burlington and Genoa; June 13 at Orchard, Wiggins, and Roggen; and June 14 at Julesburg, Yuma, and Akron. The flyer with the full schedule and directions can be found at csucrops.com. Contact Sally Jones-Diamond with any questions at sally.jones@colostate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.