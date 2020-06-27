New realities require new action, Colorado State University is bringing the next best thing to in-field wheat field days—virtual wheat field days. Jerry Johnson, a seasoned veteran of crop variety testing, leads off with a short introduction before nationally renowned CSU wheat breeder Scott Haley, set to retire in December, discusses the pros and cons of the varieties in each of two dryland locations and one irrigated trial.
Brad Erker, executive director of Colorado Wheat, highlights progress made in wheat breeding due to uniqueness of farmer support of Colorado Wheat Administrative Committee and the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation. Rick Novak, director of CSU seed programs, brings us up to date on wheat seed issues.
The virtual experience makes it possible for CSU experts on weed science, entomology and pathology to showcase their strong wheat research and extension activities. Seed companies have contributed informative, short clips on each of their varieties they have entered for testing in the CSU trials.
The virtual field days videos are posted on the CSU Extension YouTube channel as the CSU Wheat Field Days playlist at https://bit.ly/3fDV7YF, and links to the videos are also provided on the CSU Crops Testing website at www.csucrops.com.
