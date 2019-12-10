The Colorado Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for 2020 Noxious Weed Management grants through Dec. 16, 2019. This year the department is combining the Noxious Weed Fund and the USDA Forest Service state and private forestry funds in order to award $725,000 in grants to organizations and associations for projects that focus on controlling Colorado’s designated noxious weeds. An additional $30,000 from the Noxious Weed Fund will be directed toward noxious weed projects focused on mitigating the recent effects of wildfire or flooding.
More information about these grant programs, including the application forms, can be found on the Noxious Weed program website at www.colorado.gov/pacific/agconservation/noxious-weed-grants-and-financial-assistance.
For questions regarding the Noxious Weed Fund grant program, please contact Steve Ryder at 303-869-9034.
