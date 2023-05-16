The Hemp Advisory Committee at the Colorado Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations to fill four seats representing various sectors of the hemp industry. The HAC advises the Commissioner of Agriculture by reviewing proposed rules and recommending new rules or changes to existing rules, including rules that establish CDA’s inspection program to determine THC concentration.
The department is seeking nominations for positions representing a farmer from a cooperative, a commercial farmer, someone involved in seed development and genetics, and someone dealing with research or institution of higher education.
