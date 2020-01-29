The Colorado Department of Agriculture will present a public Hemp Regulatory and Production Symposium at the department’s Broomfield, Colorado, campus and via live webinar on Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
To provide increased service and in response to stakeholder interest, the symposium will expand on CDA's annual Hemp Program Year in Review meeting to also include education, fostering consumer and farmer protection, and pre-empting noncompliance issues. Attendees will learn how to alleviate risk and noncompliance issues related to the cultivation of industrial hemp while improving their economic success.
Experts from CDA and Colorado State University will speak on topics including the Colorado State Hemp Plan and USDA Interim Final Rule, seed and plant quality, THC testing, pest management and more. View the full symposium agenda here.
The onsite event is limited to 100 participants and early online registration is encouraged. Register here to attend in person or participate via webinar. The webinar will also be recorded and posted on CDA’s Industrial Hemp Program webpage following the event.
For more information, please contact Mindy Archuleta at 303-869-9084.
