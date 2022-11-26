Colorado State University Extension is offering a total of 14 Certified Crop Advisor Credits at the 2022 Crops Clinic. In addition, three core CEU’s in pesticide applicator credits will be offered in categories 101, 102, and 103. Two-day attendance in Certified Crop Advisor credits will be offered.
The program will be held at the Weld County Extension office at Island Grove Regional Park, 525 N 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631. The meeting will be held in the Weld County 4-H room. Dates are Dec. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Registration is $90 per person. Lunches will be included each day of attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.