Colorado Corn Growers Association and Colorado Corn Administrative Committee honored four award recipients at their annual event Dec. 4 in downtown Greeley, Colorado. The annual event is hosted by both organizations to celebrate the conclusion of harvest and to recognize the individuals and companies who have contributed to the betterment of their organizations.
Sen. Don Coram was recognized as State Legislator of the Year; Sen. Cory Gardner was awarded U.S. Legislator of the Year; MillerCoors was named Company of the Year; and Mark Sponsler was recognized as Amicus Friend of Agriculture.
