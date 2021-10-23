The Colorado Corn Administrative Committee is pleased to announce that four directors have been elected to serve in leadership positions including president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
The elections were held virtually on Oct. 11. The elected members are as follows: President Jeremy Fix, Wray; Vice President Rod Hahn, Yuma; Secretary Josh Hasart, Bethune; and Treasurer John Sullivan, Berthoud.
This will be the second continuing term for both Fix and Hasart in their respective roles, and the first term for Hahn and Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.