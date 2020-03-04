Wyoming experienced below normal temperatures for the month, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Moisture levels have shifted some from the last report for January as South Central and North Central Wyoming are now rated abnormally dry by the US Drought Monitor. A reporter from South Central Wyoming reports that they have had very cold and windy weather conditions for February, with various amounts of snow cover.
A reporter from Southeastern Wyoming noted continuing winter conditions persist with an estimate of 40 inches of snow depth in the Laramie Range.
