The Deltapine New Product Evaluators program recently released the class of 2020 cotton seed varieties that will be available for purchasing. Experimental varieties are tested by commercial NPE growers and the highest performing varieties are chosen to be released to farmers for purchasing.
The first variety is DP 2012 B3XF. It is an early maturing line with yield potential equal to DP 1646 B2XF. It has strong terminal growth potential and a smooth leaf type. Additionally, it has bacterial blight resistance and moderate tolerance to Verticillium wilt. Seed size is from 4,700 to 5,100 seeds per pound. PGR management is recommended for short-season environments. DP 2012 B3XF is early with high yield potential, has excellent fiber quality, broadly adapted from West Texas to the Carolinas and travels south well for an early variety.
Next is DP 2020 B3XF. It has an early to mid maturity with high yield potential, semi-smooth leaf type and excellent fiber quality and length. It is bacterial blight resistance and has moderate tolerance to Verticillium wilt. Seed size is anywhere from 4,850 to 5,300 seeds per pound. It is broadly adapted and PGR management is needed in short season environments.
DP 2038 B3XF is next on the list. It has excellent yield potential with average quality, responds to high-yield environments and has high turnout potential. It has a tendency to transition from normal fruiting branch length in bottom nodes to columnar fruiting in upper fruiting branches. It is broadly adapted and early PGR management is needed in most environments. Seed size is anywhere from 5,400 to 5,900 seeds per pound.
Next is DP 2055 B3XF. It is full season maturity, however the Northern Tier should be careful of this variety. It has smooth leaf pubescence and excellent fiber length—38 to 40 staple in 32nd inches. It requires aggressive PGR management—including early PGR application in most environments. DP 2055 B3XF has improved yields for Mid-South and Southern regions versus Class of ’18 Bollgard 3 XtendFlex varieties. It is bacterial blight susceptible with moderate susceptibility to Verticillium wilt. Seed size is anywhere from 5,700 to 6,300 seeds per pound.
Up next is DP 2044 B3XF. It has excellent fiber length and strength for stressed environments. It has a large seed size of 4,100 to 4,600 seeds per pound and excellent seedling vigor. It is bacterial blight resistant and has moderate susceptibility to Verticillium wilt. It fits dryland and limited water acres in full-season markets of West Texas and is part of the Deltapine Dry Tough program offering.
Lastly, DP 2022 B3XF. It has early to mid-maturity and a semi-smooth leaf. It has a large seed size of 4,300 to 4,800 seeds per pound and excellent seedling vigor. It is bacterial blight resistant and tolerant to Verticillium wilt. DP 2022 B3XF is an easy to manage growth type. It is adapted to the Northern High Plains, specifically areas with Verticillium wilt.
To learn more about the Deltapine NPE program and the cotton seed varieties in the 2020 class, visit www.dekalbasgrowdeltapine.com.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 580-748-1892 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
