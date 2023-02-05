Chvatal named executive director of Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board, Lincoln, Nebraska, has named Andy Chvatal as its executive director, effective Jan. 30.
In his position, Chvatal will work on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers and contribute to the mission of NSB, which is to grow value for Nebraska farmers by maximizing their checkoff investments. Chvatal will work to meet NSB's goals through the leadership of strategic programming in the areas of farmer support, production research, community engagement and demand. He will direct program development, maintain and establish partnerships, and oversee fiscal and contract management.
Prior to joining NSB, Andy spent eight years as an ag advisor for Frontier Cooperative, overseeing other advisors and assisting farmers with agronomic inputs and new technology. Previous to his career with Frontier Cooperative, he spent four years working in industry relations with NSB. In addition to agribusiness experience, Chvatal also farms with his family near Malmo, Nebraska.
“I am very honored to be back and working on behalf of Nebraska soybean farmers,” Chvatal said. “We will make sure the checkoff remains a great investment by continuing to maintain relevance for today’s progressive farmers, while also balancing the needs of the evolving consumer. The staff and board of directors share a strong passion for agriculture, and I’m excited to bring my experiences and ideas to this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.