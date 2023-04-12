Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Longtime cooperative partners CHS Inc. and Mid-Kansas Cooperative recently announced their intention to expand their current grain marketing joint venture to maximize the value of an end-to-end cooperative supply chain in the Southern Plains. This development will expand market access and patronage-eligible options to maximize owner value by connecting area farmers and cooperatives with end-use markets and customers.
"CHS has been successfully partnering with MKC through joint ventures for more than 10 years," said John Griffith, executive vice president, ag business, CHS. "This initiative expands our collaborative presence and maximizes our complementary asset base in the region to create an efficient, integrated supply chain to connect cooperative- and farmer-owners in the Southern Plains with customers around the world while leveraging the TEMCO terminal in Houston, Texas."
This expanded partnership will drive long-term growth through a responsive grain network and reinvestment to expand marketing opportunities and modernize rail infrastructure in this vital growing region. The two companies are currently building a rail-served grain terminal near Sterling, Kansas, that is scheduled to be operational in 2024.
"Expanding our relationship with CHS will open up market access and create new opportunities for our farmers," said Brad Stedman, president and CEO, MKC. "Our track record of successful partnership and shared vision to create value for cooperative-owners and customers makes MKC and CHS the right partners to link farmers with a more defined southern supply chain."
According to the cooperative partners, both companies will continue to independently own and operate assets throughout the region while expanding their grain marketing joint venture designed to more efficiently move grain through a seamless distribution channel. The companies expect to begin to operate the expanded 50-50 joint venture this summer.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.