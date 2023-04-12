Grain Elevator

 (Journal photo by Lacey Newlin.)

Longtime cooperative partners CHS Inc. and Mid-Kansas Cooperative recently announced their intention to expand their current grain marketing joint venture to maximize the value of an end-to-end cooperative supply chain in the Southern Plains. This development will expand market access and patronage-eligible options to maximize owner value by connecting area farmers and cooperatives with end-use markets and customers.

"CHS has been successfully partnering with MKC through joint ventures for more than 10 years," said John Griffith, executive vice president, ag business, CHS. "This initiative expands our collaborative presence and maximizes our complementary asset base in the region to create an efficient, integrated supply chain to connect cooperative- and farmer-owners in the Southern Plains with customers around the world while leveraging the TEMCO terminal in Houston, Texas."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.