CHS Inc. recently announced plans for a significant renovation at its Fairmont, Minnesota, soybean processing plant. The expansion will increase market access for regional soybean growers and return value to its owners through increased production of high-demand soy-based food and feed ingredients.
“CHS is always looking for ways to expand market access for farmers’ crops and improve operational efficiencies. This renovation project will deliver value on several fronts,” says Scott Erdal, director of risk management and business development. “The processing expansion and improvements will allow CHS to grow market access, add value to our owners, capitalize on consumer demand for protein and ensure continued safe operations for our employees and the communities where CHS does business.”
The operational and safety improvements will increase the Fairmont plant’s soybean crush and soybean oil production capacity, enhance product quality and optimize production at the CHS soybean refinery at Mankato, Minnesota.
Soybeans grown by area farmers are processed into oil at the Fairmont facility and transported to the Mankato processing plant for further refining. CHS Processing and Food Ingredients serves food and feed ingredient companies across the U.S. and many export destinations.
“Regional livestock expansion has created new demand for quality soybean meal. This project will increase crush capacity at Fairmont and help us optimize our Mankato soy crush and refining platform,” Erdal says.
Construction is underway, and completion is expected by fall 2021.
