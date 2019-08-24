Soybean farmers are not pleased to hear that China will impose an extra 5% tariff on U.S. soybeans starting Sept. 1, with an additional 10% duties on other major U.S. crops starting in mid-December. The announcement came Aug. 23, in retaliation to the U.S. plan to broaden tariffs on Chinese goods Sept. 1.
The American Soybean Association President Davie Stephens said in a press release, “ASA has strongly requested an end to the tariffs on U.S. beans for more than a year. This escalation will affect us not because of the increasing tariff on our sales, which have been at a virtual standstill for months, but through time.”
Then, just hours after the announcement out of China, on Aug. 23, President Donald Trump tweeted, “…China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25% will be taxed at 30%...”
“…Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Trump took to Twitter to also call for U.S. companies to pull out of doing business with China, and expressed his frustration with Fed Chairman Jay Powell over interest rate cuts that Trump has demanded. Reports out of D.C. are that the president spent time this afternoon with his economic team, which includes U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Economic council Director Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as well as trade adviser Peter Navarro.
ASA’s Stephens explained in the organization’s press release that this just worsens the situation for soybean farmers who still have unsold product from the 2018 season and new crop in the ground right now. With fewer sales on the horizon with China, that market that soybean growers have “valued, nurtured, and respected for many years,” is in jeopardy.
ASA’s release continued to point out that soybean growers, Chinese citizens and the American public, “are the ones feeling the effects of this trade war.”
