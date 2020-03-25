According to National Sorghum Producers, export sales were extremely strong the week ending March 20 with China committing to purchase 8 million bushels of sorghum. Total commitments were 14.4 million bushels with a large amount of commitments by unknown destinations.

A significant amount of unknown destination commitments likely were made by China. Basis appreciation continued, with sorghum now trading at a 13% premium to corn on the Gulf.

