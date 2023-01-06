Over time, the options for integrated weed management have changed—but the goal has not. Whether we’re talking agronomic crops or range and pasture management, we’re still trying to effectively manage weed populations.
Herbicides are typically one of the first options we consider for weed management and one of the reasons the annual KSU Chemical Weed Control Guide is so popular. Now available online at bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/SRP1176.pdf, this publication provides information on most currently available active ingredients for our major field crops as well as hay fields and pastures.
