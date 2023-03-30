Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Not all round hay bales are equal. Varying sizes, densities and, most importantly, quality determine hay’s true value. When buying, know how and for how long the hay was stored, says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Andy McCorkill. (Photo courtesy MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.)
Squatty, squishy bales are making their way out of the ditch and into the cow pasture as post-drought supplies dwindle and winter lingers.
Bad bales are costly in many ways, says Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension agribusiness livestock specialist. Peel recently spoke at the 39th annual Southwest Missouri Forage Conference sponsored by University of Missouri Extension and others.
Poor-quality hay robs cow herds of nutrients and producers of profits. So does poor storage and poor management. That’s troubling for Missouri, which ranks second in the nation for hay production and third in beef production. The highest concentration of both is in southwestern counties hard hit by drought in 2022.
Missouri began December with 18% less hay stock than in 2021, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Nationally, 2022 hay stocks dropped to their lowest numbers since the 1950s.
Past droughts had large regional differences; 2022 took its toll on the entire country’s hay-producing areas. Also, burned-up pastures forced producers to begin feeding hay earlier than normal, compounding shortages.
There have been other changes as well. Hay feeding evolved from small, square bales to big, round bales. The convenience and time saved by feeding large bales often results in higher rates of loss in both storage and feeding.
Producers often unroll a full bale or drop a full bale into a hay ring before the herd has cleaned up the last feeding, says MU Extension livestock specialist Andy McCorkill.
To reduce losses, take a more targeted approach to when and how much is fed, McCorkill says. With improved feeding management, cattle don’t have as much opportunity to trample and soil hay. Feed in well-drained areas and feed outside-store hay before hay stored inside.
Short supplies pushed many producers to turn to whatever hay they could find to get through this winter. But cheap feed isn’t cheap in the long run, says McCorkill.
Not all round bales are equal. Varying sizes, densities and, most importantly, quality affect hay’s true value. When buying, know how and for how long the hay was stored. “Take a look at the hay and get it tested before signing on the dotted line,” says McCorkill. As much as 50% of poorly stored bales are lost.
When buying, don’t be tempted by bales that “have just a little black” on the outside, Peel says. He likens hay bales to rolls of toilet paper, noting that the bulk of the material is on the outer layers. When you near the end of the roll, the supply quickly shrinks.
Feed costs account for 60% of a beef cow enterprise. Knowing the quantity and quality of hay you buy or grow directly affects the bottom line, says McCorkill.
“The lower the nutritive quality, the more supplementation will be needed, and this adds to winter feed costs,” he says.
McCorkill recommends targeting the best-quality hay to the cows that need it most. That requires some sorting. For starters, keep spring-calving and fall-calving cows in separate herds. One is at the peak of need while the other is nearing the bottom for the year, he says.
“First-calf heifers are still growing, so they need a little extra TLC to compensate for that,” McCorkill says. “I like to keep them separate from the mature cows at least through their second breeding season.”
Tips from McCorkill:
• Test and weigh hay before buying.
• Know the hay’s age.
• Buy by the ton, not the bale.
• Know your herd’s nutritional needs.
• Match stocking rates with hay supplies.
Also, look at your grazing management practices. Make your cows feed themselves by grazing. Put your harvesting machines (cows) to work every day and feed grass still attached to the ground, McCorkill says.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.