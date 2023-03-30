0330MUCheapHayIsn'tCheap1Pix.jpeg

Not all round hay bales are equal. Varying sizes, densities and, most importantly, quality determine hay’s true value. When buying, know how and for how long the hay was stored, says University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Andy McCorkill. (Photo courtesy MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.)

Squatty, squishy bales are making their way out of the ditch and into the cow pasture as post-drought supplies dwindle and winter lingers.

Bad bales are costly in many ways, says Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension agribusiness livestock specialist. Peel recently spoke at the 39th annual Southwest Missouri Forage Conference sponsored by University of Missouri Extension and others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.