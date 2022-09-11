Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a field day at the Sorensen farm near Ames on Sept. 15, from noon to 3:30 p.m. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.
Perennial groundcover post harvest in the fall.Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about using perennials as groundcover within corn and soybean systems, view plots of perennial groundcover, hear system management and chemical suppression tips, and learn about economic opportunities perennial groundcover offers.
