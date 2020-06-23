Acres U.S.A. is proud to present National Soil Health Day on June 23. Acres U.S.A. started National Soil Health Day in 2019 after discovering the 2008 United States Senate bi-partisan resolution to celebrate soil health and soil health professionals led to little action and change.
Acres U.S.A. is working to take this resolution to a local level and to foster positive action to protect our soil and education on the importance of sound soil management. Last year, on National Soil Health day more than 1.3 million people shared the message that soil health is of national importance, this year Acres U.S.A. will expand their reach and encourage more local and state organizations to sign the National Soil Health Day Resolution.
In honor of National Soil Health Day, we are asking individuals, businesses, organizations and government officials to sign the resolution to pledge their support of soil health and soil health professionals. The full resolution and more background information on National Soil Health Day can be found here: www.acresusa.com/national-soil-health-day. Signees are encouraged to sign online or to print out and mail-in their resolution for soil health to Acres U.S.A., PO Box 1690, Greeley, CO 80632.
We are also asking individuals, businesses, and organizations to join us for “The Dirt on Soil: What Does Soil Health Mean to You?” a video contest, whose winner will receive a free registration to any Acres U.S.A. 2020 Event.
To see the entries, go to www.acresusa.com/thedirtonsoil. The winner will be announced on June 30.
