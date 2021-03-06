A freshly baked treat and a heartfelt note bring much-needed cheer to our friends, families and neighbors. Whether delivered safely in-person or through a ding-dong dash, Kansas Wheat encourages all to use Bake and Take Month as an opportunity to reconnect with our communities through this 50-year-old tradition this March.
“Bake and Take Month started as a promotion to educate consumers about the importance of home baking and the nutritional value of wheat foods,” said Cindy Falk, nutrition educator of Kansas Wheat. “Even more rewarding, this long tradition provides an important way for us to spend time with our children, our neighbors and give back to those in need.”
Bake and Take Month started with Bake and Take Day in 1970 as a community service project of the Kansas Wheathearts in Sumner County. The Kansas Wheathearts, an auxiliary organization of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, set out to share baked goods with family members, friends, neighbors and others, generating community goodwill. The idea of a community member sharing a favorite recipe with someone special was so successful that the Kansas Wheathearts created a national Bake and Take Day celebration in 1973, celebrated on the fourth Saturday in March. Although the Kansas Wheathearts disbanded in 2001, Kansas Wheat continues to support this tradition.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited Kansans’ abilities to spend time together last March, but that does not mean the spirit of Bake and Take Month was dampened. Marsha Boswell, Kansas Wheat vice president of communications, challenged bakers last year to continue connecting with others through baked goods and a handwritten note or picture from the kids.
“There are so many people who live alone who would welcome a care package,” Boswell wrote. “You never know, once you get a chance to visit your neighbors in person, you may see your child’s drawing posted on their refrigerator, reminding them daily of the special gift you gave.”
Whichever way you are able to observe Bake and Take Month this March, don your apron, take out your favorite recipe and use this time to celebrate our relationships with friends and family by baking and sharing together.
Need inspiration? Check out these 13 DIY food gift ideas.
