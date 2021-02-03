Kansas State University’s Animal Sciences and Industry Department will host Cattlemen’s Day 2021 on March 5 using the Zoom platform. Mike Day, KSU ASI department head, will kick off the morning at 9:30 a.m.
“We’re excited to host the 108th KSU Cattlemen’s Day,” says Ken Odde, K-State professor and Cattlemen’s Day co-chairman. “Although COVID-19 restrictions have led us to transition this year’s event online, we are excited about the lineup of speakers and the topics they will address. Our annual program strives to address key issues and provide current information that keeps our industry efficient and relevant. This year’s featured speakers—Dr. Jayson Lusk, Jason Rumley and Robert Norris—will summarize how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the U.S. beef industry from the producer and processor and beyond.”
Sandy Johnson, KSU ASI livestock production specialist, will then talk about reproductive technology resources and tools. Liz Boyle, KSU ASI extension meat science specialist, will lead the final presentation focused on the pandemic’s effect on small Kansas processors. To end the conference, there will be a question-and-answer session.
This year, registration is free. To register, go to asi.ksu.edu/CattlemensDay. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
The 44th Annual Legacy Bull & Female Sale will begin at 4 p.m. March 5. The sale will be online at LiveAuctions.tv. Please note masks and social distancing will be required for in-person attendees. Due to COVID-19 University protocols attendance numbers will be monitored. We invite you to come look at the bulls prior to sale day and view the offering online. Visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale to learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog. For more information, contact Shane Werk at 785-565-1881.
The 2021 Stockmen’s Dinner has been postponed. Watch the KSU ASI website and Facebook page for date and location announcements as well as registration information. Pat Koons will be honored as the 2021 Stockman of the Year.
