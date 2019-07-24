The statewide average rainfall total for the week ending July 21 was 0.13 of an inch, with the northeast district recording the highest precipitation at 0.64 of an inch, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork.
Canola harvested reached 97 percent. Oats harvested reached 81 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 11 points from normal.
Corn silk reached 60 percent, down 10 points from the previous year and down 10 points from normal. Corn dough reached 5 percent. Sorghum headed reached 20 percent, down 19 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 1 percent, down 10 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 95 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 84 percent. Soybeans blooming reached 13 percent, down 23 points from the previous year and down 8 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 3 percent, down 7 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 45 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal. Cotton squaring reached 77 percent, up 9 points from the previous year and up 12 points from normal. Cotton setting bolls reached 18 percent, down 10 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.