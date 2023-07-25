53060688672_dfc2b7b584_o.jpeg

Lawson Connor, an agriculture economist for the Division of Agriculture, is the primary investigator for Arkansas’ involvement in research examining soil health practices and their impacts on crop risk insurance premiums and other financial factors often faced by farmers. (Division of Agriculture photo.)

Researchers with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are conducting research examining soil health practices and their impacts on crop risk insurance premiums and other financial factors often faced by farmers. Lawson Connor, an agriculture economist for the Division of Agriculture, is the primary investigator for Arkansas’ involvement in the research. He is joined by researchers from U.C. Berkley and Rice University.

The funding for the research stems from a $715,611 “Seeding Solutions” grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. The foundation’s website describes the annual grant program as funding “audacious research” to address various aspects and challenges of agricultural production. The grant work will is also paired with an AFRI award with titled totaling $800,000 where the University of Arkansas will partner for $175,000. Several family foundations are providing matching funds, bringing the total investment to more than $2.2 million.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.