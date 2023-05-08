Beer Lab

Scott Lafontaine investigates the compounds, health benefits and other characteristics of beer. (Photo by Fred Miller, U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

The growing demand for non-alcoholic beer has spurred new research using Arkansas-grown aromatic rice to expand flavor profiles of non-alcoholic beer, a category that has grown beyond “near beer” in recent years.

Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor of flavor chemistry for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said aromatic rice varieties like the Division’s latest jasmine-type rice, ARoma 22, could offer unique qualities for non-alcoholic beer. Studying the health benefits of non-alcoholic beer is a part of the planned study evaluating how the qualities of rice affect beer brewing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.