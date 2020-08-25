Iowans struggling to deal with the stress from the devastation brought to the state Aug. 10 from a damaging, high-wind derecho can call Iowa Concern for help, 24/7, says Tammy Jacobs, coordinator for the long-time service from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“By calling Iowa Concern at 800-447-1985 for help, you can talk to a person who cares, learn about your legal rights, discuss financial concerns and find other assistance,” Jacobs said.
With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern provides access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.
Language interpretation services are available. Or, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Iowans can also email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues. All personal information is kept confidential.
Iowans looking for disaster recovery resources related to severe weather can also visit www.extension.iastate.edu/disasterrecovery/severe-weather.
