Grain

(Journal photo by Lacey Newlin.)

St. Louis, Missouri-based grain trader and oil seed processor Bunge Limited announced June 13 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Viterra Limited, together with certain affiliates of Glencore PLC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction.

Merger rumors between the two companies were reported in March by Bloomberg. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.