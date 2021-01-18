Looking for a creative challenge to start 2021? Brush off your mixer, don your apron and develop your own original recipe for the 2021 National Festival of Breads. Entries are being accepted through Feb. 22, and winners will receive cash prizes and baking bundles from sponsors Kansas Wheat, King Arthur Baking Company and Red Star Yeast.
“The National Festival of Breads celebrates the creativity of America’s home bakers,” said Cindy Falk, co-chairperson of the event and nutrition educator for the Kansas Wheat Commission. “Our goal is to connect these top competitors to the wheat farmers and the industries that put that bag of flour into their pantries.”
The nation’s premiere yeast bread baking contest is the only baking competition of its kind, but virtual entries for 2021 mean expanded opportunities for both adult and youth competitors. The official rules and regulations for the contest are posted at http://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/.
Entries for the National Festival of Breads must be an original yeast bread recipe, must use a Red Star Yeast product as a leavening agent and 75% or more of the total flour in the recipe must be King Arthur unbleached wheat flour. A variety of both branded products are eligible for use in the competition.
