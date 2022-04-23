Wayne and Carrie Grimm, Brown County, were of the six couples recently honored as the 2021 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities.
The statewide awards program is in its 95th year and is sponsored by Kansas State University Research and Extension and Kansas Farmer magazine. The Grimms attribute their love of farming and ranching to being active in agriculture during their childhood years. More than four decades later, they’re helping other kids get that same experience.
Their family—including daughters Elsie, Sadie, Emmie, Estie, and Nellie—developed a Farm Safety Day on their farm that annually hosts 500 first and second graders, teachers and families from neighboring communities. “The purpose of Farm Safety Day is to teach children the dangers on the farm whether they live there or only visit,” the couple shared.
“By providing safety training and education at an early age, we believe we can give children a foundation for making safe decisions as they progress through childhood, adolescence and adulthood.” The family also hosts smaller tours for preschool children who learn how to feed and take care of the animals.
Today, the Grimm family’s beef cattle operation includes cattle and bulls. The Grimm family daughters have shown calves for 4-H projects and hope to one day sell their calves online. Wayne also manages ewes, goats, milk cows, miniature cows, miniature donkeys, miniature horses, chickens, dogs, rabbits, ducks, turkeys, cats and a llama.
The Grimm family also grows corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa, brome, Sedan grass and rye. According to Wayne and Carrie, “we strive as a family to be valuable members of our community. Our community has supported us and helped us grow to who we are today. Our hope is to give back to the community in any way we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.