Brett Carver, regents professor and wheat genetics chair in the Oklahoma State University Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, received the Eminent Faculty Award last month. Carver has spearheaded the creation and release of multiple wheat cultivars that are prominently used in Oklahoma due to their disease and pest resistance. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

Brett Carver, regents professor and wheat genetics chair in the Oklahoma State University Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, received the Eminent Faculty Award last month for his contributions to instruction and service.

“As leader of the Wheat Improvement Team, Carver has unparalleled success in the development of plant variety cultivars with a record five wheat varieties in 2020,” said Tom Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “These 2020 wheat varieties give farmers the best virus resistance package of genes to date.”

