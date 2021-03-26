Bunnies, baskets and egg hunts are Easter traditions—but nothing is more important than the time spent together over the holiday. As families this year either gather together for a much-needed celebration or observe the holiday at a distance, make Easter egg-stra special with recipes and activities from EatWheat.org.
“Recipes provide a bridge between wheat farmers and consumers—both of whom have wheat foods on their tables as they gather together with families and friends,” said Marsha Boswell, Kansas Wheat vice president of communications. “These common ties are more important than ever. We hope these recipes and activities also provide some renewed energy we could all use as we celebrate the Easter holiday.”
Prepping for Easter baskets? Why not grow your own Easter basket wheat grass as a great, natural alternative to plastic Easter basket filler? Start now and there should be time for growth before the holiday. As a bonus, the project is a fun, STEM-based activity for the entire family. (See https://eatwheat.org/inspiration/grow-easter-basket-filler.)
Looking for a way to mix up decorations or create some special memories together? Easter salt dough ornaments are a fun craft that will keep for a lifetime. Roll out the dough and cut them into fun Easter shapes with cookie cutters. Once baked, let the kids decorate the ornaments with their favorite colors and designs. (See https://eatwheat.org/inspiration/easter-salt-dough-ornaments.)
No matter the weather outside for the egg hunt, kids can also use their Easter candy to decorate graham cracker houses. Use Peeps, jelly beans, sprinkles and other spring-colored candies, crackers or cereals to adorn decorations that will taste as good as they look. (See https://eatwheat.org/inspiration/easter-peeps-graham-cracker-houses.)
Whether you are a seasoned pro or it is your first time hosting Easter, EatWheat has you covered with easy Easter menu ideas to add to your dinnertime traditions.
Perfect for Easter brunch, Easy Easter Quiche is made with a refrigerated pie crust, diced ham and Swiss cheese. Not only is this recipe quick and easy to put together, but it can conveniently be made ahead of time and pulled out on Easter morning for the family to enjoy. (See https://eatwheat.org/recipes/easy-easter-quiche.)
Bunnies and family alike will enjoy Easter Basket Carrot Cupcakes. Decorated like mini-Easter baskets using cream cheese frosting, green-colored coconut and mini-Easter egg candies, these garden-fresh carrot cupcakes are a fun and delightful addition to the dinner table. (See https://eatwheat.org/recipes/easter-basket-carrot-cupcakes.)
Looking to add some springtime flavor to your Easter meal? Beautiful little Pink Lemonade Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect combination of sweet and tart. Plus, the pink raspberry centers will look wonderful on your dessert table. (See https://eatwheat.org/recipes/pink-lemonade-thumbprint-cookies.)
As a highlight on your Easter table, you might also enjoy shaping bread dough into a lamb, bunnies, robins, daisies, bees, butterflies or making an egg in a nest. You can find these spring bread shaping instructions at http://festivalofbreads.com/.
Links to all of these recipes and more are available at https://eatwheat.org/learn/easter-recipes-activities/. The EatWheat website was created to share the story of America’s wheat farmers, who have opened up the combine cab and invited consumers everywhere along for the ride. In addition to recipes and activities like these Easter suggestions, learn more about how wheat is grown and how it gets to the family dinner table by visiting the site at EatWheat.org.
