Brad Ramsdale, agronomy professor and crops team coach at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, has received a national award for agricultural college professors.
Ramsdale was recognized with the NACTA Judging and Student Service Award by the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture organization. The professional society represents two-year and four-year colleges in agriculture.
Ramsdale, who joined the NCTA faculty in 2007, is the division chair of agronomy and agricultural mechanics. He was nominated for the NACTA honor by Kevin Donnelly, professor of agronomy and crops team coach at Kansas State University.
Many of Ramsdale’s courses, including Crops Judging I and II, teach career skills for NCTA students so they can become certified crop advisors. Additionally, each fall, several of Ramsdale’s graduates go on to four-year programs for bachelor’s degrees in crop science or agriculture.
Ramsdale led NCTA Aggie teams to three consecutive national championships in crops judging for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Individually, Aggie students swept the top four placings in 2017 and 2018, as well as the champion judger in 2019.
Other NCTA programs he coordinates or assists with include precision agriculture, on-farm practicum, honors classes, a 16-credit-hour on-line certificate in agriculture, and coordinating 220 acres of crop production at the NCTA farm near campus.
