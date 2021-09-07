Family-owned seed company Beck's announced Aug. 23 that it has purchased the Bayer processing plant in Beaman, Iowa, for the use of soybean production and processing. The fully operational site in Grundy County will provide Beck's with soybean seed processing capabilities and additional warehousing.
"At Beck's, we base our growth and acquisition strategy and decisions with a focus on helping farmers succeed," said Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck's. "As we continue to expand into new states and grow our customer base, our family of employees and farmer-dealers remain dedicated to providing exceptional localized service. This new facility will allow Beck's to maximize efficiency, stay ahead of demand, and deliver products faster."
Ten of the former full-time Bayer employees have been hired on by Beck's to continue operations at the Beaman facility, allowing a seamless transition this fall and winter to ensure soybean seed is ready for spring 2022 planting.
The facility features about 30,000 square feet of warehousing and is configured with all the modern equipment necessary for Beck's to process and treat 1 million units of soybeans per year. In addition to the new facility in Beaman, Beck's has three other permanent locations in Iowa, including a processing and distribution facility in Mount Pleasant; a research facility in Marshalltown; and a distribution and Practical Farm Research site in Colfax.
"Situated 15 minutes north of our Marshalltown, Iowa, facility and approximately an hour northeast of our Colfax location, this new facility will take the pressure off of our distribution channels," said Beck. "More importantly, it will help us ensure we are fulfilling our customer's soybean needs quickly and efficiently. We're excited to put down roots in Beaman and for the opportunity to provide our growing family of customers with more regionally selected, grown, and processed soybeans."
Beck's lineup of high-yielding corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa are treated with Escalate Yield Enhancement System, a proprietary seed treatment, and backed by a 100% free replant policy. Beck's also offers an extensive lineup of cover crops, forages, and milo or grain sorghum.
Founded in 1937, Beck's is the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States, and the third-largest corn and soybean brand overall in the U.S. Beck's has seen growth over the past several decades and has doubled in size in the past six years alone. With a home office located in Atlanta, Indiana, Beck's serves farmers throughout the Midwest and mid-South.
