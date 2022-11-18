A Missouri jury sided Nov. 9 with Bayer against a plaintiff alleging that glyphosate-based Roundup caused his cancer, a sixth jury win for Bayer. The trial took place in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County.

Legal News

In a statement, Bayer said, “On Nov. 9, 2022, the jury in the Ferro trial issued a unanimous verdict in our favor and determined that Roundup was not responsible for the injuries alleged by the plaintiff. This is the sixth consecutive trial win for Monsanto.”

