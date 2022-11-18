A Missouri jury sided Nov. 9 with Bayer against a plaintiff alleging that glyphosate-based Roundup caused his cancer, a sixth jury win for Bayer. The trial took place in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County.
In a statement, Bayer said, “On Nov. 9, 2022, the jury in the Ferro trial issued a unanimous verdict in our favor and determined that Roundup was not responsible for the injuries alleged by the plaintiff. This is the sixth consecutive trial win for Monsanto.”
The verdict closely followed Roundup another jury win for Bayer on Sept. 1, when the jury in the Alesi trial issued a verdict in Bayer’s favor.
After losing three cases in California, Bayer has set aside $4.5 billion to voluntarily settle Roundup claims, but says the plan depends on the outcome of pending trials and how courts rule. Bayer has said, “The company will only consider resolving outstanding current cases and claims if it is strategically advantageous to do so.”
Bayer’s plan involves no admission of wrongdoing, and it has been adamant that science supports its claim that no evidence has shown that glyphosate harms humans. It has, however, agreed to transition its glyphosate-based products out of the lawn-care market, from where most of the Roundup claims have originated.
On its Roundup-tracking website, Bayer said, “Bayer continues to stand fully behind its Roundup products which are a valuable tool in efficient agricultural production around the world. Significantly, the weight of scientific evidence and the conclusions of all expert regulators worldwide continue to support the safety of glyphosate-based herbicides and that they are not carcinogenic.”
