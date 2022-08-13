logo.png

The red-hot market for renewable diesel has inspired another deal in the ag tech space. An ag investor publication reports that Bayer has increased its stake in CoverCress, an ag start-up that developed and promotes a genetically modified oilseed cover crop, to 65%. Ag Funder News reported Aug. 2 that the remainder of the shares will be split between Bunge and Chevron.

The company’s valuation is not known, but the company said the buyout of the former investors, a group of venture capitalists, was a “meaningful exit.”

