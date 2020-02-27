BASF and AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment, have announced today that they will join forces for BASF’s Operation Weed Eradication initiative. The collaboration will provide farmers with agronomic expertise to help promote best practices for on-farm eradication of pigweed.
Herbicide-resistant pigweed is a major economic issue for U.S. farmers. It has the ability to grow rapidly and produce large amounts of seed, out-competing crops and causing significant yield loss. Operation Weed Eradication calls on the industry to take action against pigweed through a balanced approach of cultural and mechanical practices, chemical control and diligence.
“Collaboration within our industry is an important factor for making Operation Weed Eradication a success,” said Scott Kay, Vice President, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “We are proud to work with AGCO to give farmers the best cultural and mechanical recommendations to make on-farm eradication of pigweed a priority.” Beyond chemistry, implementing sound cultural and mechanical practices is key to help eliminate seed production of pigweed.
“At AGCO, we actively focus on the top agronomic challenges faced by farmers,” said Darren Goebel, AGCO Director of Global Agronomy and Farm Solutions. “In some cases that means developing new sensors, systems, or machines; but in others it means collaborating with industry partners like BASF, to solve problems together. We’re excited to join forces with BASF to focus on herbicide-resistant pigweed species and the threat they pose to our food supply and the farmers we serve.”
BASF will continue to collaborate with industry leaders, while also providing educational resources to farmers around the chemical control, cultural and mechanical practices and diligence needed to support its efforts with Operation Weed Eradication. Farmers can join the effort and learn more by visiting OperationWeedEradication.com.
