BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is expanding its high oleic canola seed production and processing business in North America through the completed acquisition of Cargill’s Idaho Falls seed production facility.
This acquisition will expand the production capacity and reliability for InVigor Health hybrids. InVigor Health hybrids yield a seed that produces a specialty oil profile that is more heat stable and higher in oleic acid content.
“We are not only delighted to welcome the talents of the highly experienced Idaho Falls colleagues to BASF; but we are committed to making investments that improve and expand our operations that supply growers across North America,” said Garth Hodges, vice pesident, North America Business Management Seeds.
The acquisition strengthens BASF’s market leading canola portfolio, which includes seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection products, and digital farming tools.
“BASF values the long-standing relationships the Idaho Falls team has developed in the community and with the canola seed growers in this area,” Hodges said. “BASF looks forward to continuing to work with these same growers and community partners in the future.”
An acquisition price was not announced.
