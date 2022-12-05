BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is expanding its high oleic canola seed production and processing business in North America through the completed acquisition of Cargill’s Idaho Falls seed production facility.

This acquisition will expand the production capacity and reliability for InVigor Health hybrids. InVigor Health hybrids yield a seed that produces a specialty oil profile that is more heat stable and higher in oleic acid content.

