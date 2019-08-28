Barley harvest in the San Luis Valley was fully underway during the week ending Aug. 25, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Statewide, hot and mostly dry conditions prevailed, allowing producers sufficient time in the field and pushing crops toward maturity. Severe weather and isolated precipitation, heavy in areas, was confined to eastern districts. In northeastern and eastern counties, reporters mentioned some areas received more moisture than others. Reporters noted producer field activity focused on pre-harvest activities for spring crops and preparations for fall-seeded crops. Drier areas in the eastern districts remained a concern, especially for dryland crop and rangeland conditions. Southwestern and western counties received no moisture last week and hot temperatures persisted. Fire danger was elevated due to dry and windy conditions. In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest made significant gains last week amidst favorable weather. A reporter noted barley protein content was lower than normal due to the high amount of moisture received early in the season. Potato growers were also preparing for harvest. In southeastern counties, isolated moisture was reported, but it varied greatly by locality. A county reporter mentioned crops were progressing well but still remained behind normal for this time of year.
