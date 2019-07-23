Some areas of Minnesota experienced high winds, hail, or torrential rains limiting the number of days suitable for fieldwork to 3.8 for the week ending July 21, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Crop development progressed this week given the well above average temperatures statewide.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 3 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 32 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 4 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 31 percent surplus.
Silked corn, at 21 percent, was 10 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated at 57 percent good to excellent, a slight decrease from the previous week. Soybeans blooming reached 47 percent this week, 8 days behind last year and the average. Soybean condition rated 60 percent good to excellent.
Virtually all of the spring wheat crop has headed. Spring wheat turning color progressed to 48 percent this week, 3 days behind normal. Spring wheat condition rated 85 percent good to excellent. Oats were nearly all headed this week. Oats coloring were 51 percent complete, 5 days behind normal. Oat condition was rated 67 percent good to excellent, decreasing from the previous week. Barley was nearly all headed this week. Barley turning color reached 55 percent, 2 days behind normal. Barley condition rated 80 percent good to excellent.
