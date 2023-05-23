Cotton

 (Courtesy photo.)

A recent Cotton Council International-sponsored Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture Delegation’s United States visit coupled with indispensable efforts by the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service office in Dhaka, ultimately convinced the Bangladesh government to relax its nearly-five-decade-long fumigation requirement on U.S. cotton imports.

This shift will remove a significant export barrier for United States cotton to Bangladesh, as well as saving Bangladeshi mills time and money as they look to the U.S. to fill their cotton fiber import needs. Bangladeshi mills have been paying over a million dollars annually to cover unnecessary fumigation costs imposed on cotton imported from the U.S.

